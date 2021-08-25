Greenbrier Middle School student charged for threats of school shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Greenbrier Middle School student has been charged after making violent threats to kill a student at school.

On Monday, a Board of Education Officer was notified of a text message in which a 13-year-old male student made threats toward a 13-year-old female student, according to a Columbia County Sheriff’s Office incident report. In the message, the suspect threatened to “do a school shooting” to kill the victim.

“I f****** hate [victim’s name], she’s full of so much bull**** that its not even funny, I hope she gets dragged to hell, gets her eye plucked out of her skull and her skull comes back to me so I can put it on my wall as a trophy! I hate her so much I want to do a school shooting and only kill her, it’ll be worth life in prison to even death,” the message reads.

The incident was reported to the school for investigation and the victim’s mother was advised of the incident.

On Tuesday morning, the victim’s mother contacted the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office to press charges.

The incident report states the Sheriff’s Office located the suspect on Tuesday and charged him with making terroristic threats and acts. He as since been released to his parents by a juvenile court judge.

News 12 has reached out to the Columba County School District for comment.

