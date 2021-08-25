Free medical, dental, vision care and screening set in Louisville, Augusta

LOUISVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two separate programs are bringing free medical, dental and vision care to residents of the CSRA.

Remote Area Medical, a nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics delivering free, quality dental, vision and medical care to underserved and uninsured individuals, will be in Louisville on Sept. 25 and 26 to provide free care.

Free dental, vision, and medical services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis, and no ID is required.

This will be the RAM’s first visit to Louisville, and services will include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental X-rays, eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women’s health exams, and general medical exams.

The clinic, in collaboration with RAM’s chapter at Emory University and members of the local community, will be held at Jefferson County High School, 1157 Warrior Trail.

“This clinic has been a work in progress for the past two years, and we are proud to be able to play a small role in providing healthcare to the Louisville community,” said Saketh Kollipara, member of the RAM community host group. “We are glad to be bringing life-changing health services to rural Georgia patients.”

Due to time constraints, patients should be prepared to choose between dental and vision services.

Free vision care, including glasses, will be offered at the RAM clinic in Louisville. (WRDW)

Free medical services are offered in addition to dental or vision services to every patient attending the clinic.

The patient parking lot will open no later than 12:01 a.m. Sept. 25 and remain open. As patients arrive at the parking lot, they will be provided with additional information regarding clinic opening processes and next steps. Patients should be prepared with their own food, water, medicines, and clothing when arriving early.

Restrooms will be provided.

Clinic doors will open at 6 a.m. Sept. 25. This process will repeat the next day.

RAM encourages everyone who would like services, especially dental services, to arrive as early as possible.

All patients will be required to wear a face covering and must undergo a COVID-19 screening before entering the clinic. Guests and family members of patients, including pets, will not be allowed to enter the building.

Free dental screening planned at flea market

Students with the Dental College of Georgia will soon revive a popular community outreach program: free dental screenings at a weekend shopping destination.

Starting Aug. 28, dental students and faculty members will volunteer on select weekends at Barnyard Flea Market in Augusta to offer visual oral inspections to check for signs of dental or gum disease and determine whether a visitor should be referred to a dental practice for cleaning, further assessment or treatment.

Dr. Kim Capehart, interim chair of the Department of General Dentistry, is organizing the fall screenings, managing the student scheduling and recruiting faculty volunteers.

Clinics offering free screenings like this one are part of yearly opportunities for dental students to receive practical educational feedback, impact public health and raise awareness about college programs and patient services.

“It will be more rewarding than the students may realize once they meet and screen those in our community,” Capehart said. “I know I always feel humbled by the opportunity to share my knowledge, skills and compassion.”

Student volunteers will be overseen by faculty while working to identify signs of oral disease, including tooth decay, gum disease, abscess or injury. Oral health screenings take only a few minutes and do not involve making diagnoses that lead to treatment plans. Volunteers will advise patients who present with issues and will also help identify new patients for student clinics.

Screenings are open to everyone. Walk-ins are welcome. Visit Booth G10 at Barnyard Flea Market at 1625 Doug Barnard Parkway from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 28, Sept. 12, Sept. 25, Oct. 16, Nov. 6 and Nov. 21.

