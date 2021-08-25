Federal hate crimes trial set for February in Arbery slaying

SAVANNAH, Ga. - A federal judge has scheduled a trial in early 2022 for three Georgia men charged with hate crimes in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery.

U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood issued a written order saying jury selection in the case will begin Feb. 7.

Father and son Gregory and Travis McMichael armed themselves, chased and fatally shot 25-year-old Arbery last year after spotting the Black man running in their neighborhood outside the coastal city of Brunswick.

Their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan joined the chase and was also charged.

The three men are already scheduled to stand trial in October on murder charges in a Georgia state court.

They were indicted on federal charges in April. Attorneys for all three men say they committed no crimes.

Ahmaud Arbery ((Source: Arbery Family/WJXT/CNN))

Counts One and Two of the federal indictment allege “that the defendants used force and threats of force to intimidate and interfere with Arbery’s right to use a public street because of his race.”

Separately from the hate crime charges, all three were indicted on attempted kidnapping charges. The McMichaels were also indicted on separate counts of using firearms during a crime.

All three have pleaded not guilty to the federal charges.

READ THE FEDERAL INDICTMENT:

All three have been charged in a separate state-level case with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and criminal attempt to commit a felony. Jury selection in the state-level trial will begin on Oct. 18, 2021.

Arbery was killed on Feb. 23, 2020. Three months after Arbery’s death, an attorney leaked the graphic video of Arbery’s killing. The video went viral and drew national attention.

All three suspects have pleaded not guilty in the state case and have said that they pursued Arbery because they thought he was a burglar.

The slaying of Arbery was among the incidents that set off a series of protests across the U.S. over the slayings of Black people at the hands of police officers. Gregory McMichael was a former police officer, and the case was not prosecuted for weeks, until after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation got involved.

The case also brought about changes in Georgia’s citizen’s arrest law, which was cited by the McMichaels as justification for their actions.

Arbery has family tie to the CSRA and is buried near Waynesboro.

