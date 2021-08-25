Advertisement

Dutch Fork student dies after collapsing during football practice

By Jazmine Greene
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Lexington Richland 5 football player has died after collapsing on the field.

School district leaders released a statement shortly before 11 p.m. saying that the student collapsed Tuesday during football practice.

Out of respect for the family, the district will not be sharing any more details nor will they be releasing the name of the student who has passed.

