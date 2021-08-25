Augusta, Aiken leaders boost E-sports, swimming options

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There are two more recreational competition options for residents of both sides of the Savannah River.

E-sports

The Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department is launching a new E-sports program in partnership with GG Leagues.

Participants can register for season passes and compete in a variety of leagues offered throughout each season.

Games that are supported include: “Madden 21,” “Fortnite,” “Rocket League” and “Super Smash Bros.”

Leagues are available for youths, teens and adults.

Participants will compete from the comfort of their own home, but must own a console or PC as well as the game, and have an internet connection to participate in the leagues.

Season passes are $30 and grant access to all leagues offered for that season.

Birth certificate and proof of residency are required for first-time registrants.

Online registration is available at www.cityofaikensc.gov/etrak or visit the offices inside the score tower of Citizens Park II, 651 Old Airport Road.

For more information about GG Leagues, visit https://app.ggleagues.com/organization/aiken.

Swimming

The Augusta Parks and Recreation Department and the Aiken-Augusta Swim League have agreed to share resources to expand swimming education and competitions at the Augusta Aquatic Center.

The decision was made during a meeting with leadership from both organizations on Aug. 19, and the Augusta Commission will now have to approve the memorandum of understanding between both entities.

The entities say they’re committed to an annual agreement to facilitate swim competitions, water safety lessons and increase the Augusta Parks and Recreation Department’s aquatic programs.

“Our Department is happy to partner with ASL as it allows both organizations the opportunity to offer an array of activities to give swimmers of all levels a chance to strengthen their physical and intellectual skills in the pool,” said department director Maurice McDowell.

