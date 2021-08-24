Advertisement

Woman dies after crashing into car abandoned on Augusta roadside

(AP)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a Grovetown woman after she reportedly crashed into an abandoned car parked on the side of exit ramp this past weekend.

Authorities report Katrina Kelly, 37, died this past Saturday at Doctors Hospital after being transported by EMS to the Emergency Room. She was pronounced dead at 4:39 a.m. that morning.

Kelly was driving a vehicle on the ramp of I-520 west from Deans Bridge Road when she collided with an abandoned vehicle on the side of the road.. She was sent to the GBI Lab for an autopsy. 

The Coroner’s Office says she died from the injuries she received from the crash.

