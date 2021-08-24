With hundreds of students quarantined, Horse Creek Academy goes virtual this week

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Horse Creek Academy students are learning virtually this week due to the severity of the coronavirus delta variant that’s put 700 of the school’s 1,100 students in quarantine.

Dr. Ann Marie Taylor of the school told News 12 that when the school year began, school leaders learned that the super-contagious delta variant made the situation a lot different than last year.

After 700 students were quarantined and 72 students tested positive last week, she felt it was necessary to offer a brief online learning experience.

The entire school has gone virtual, something Taylor hopes will only be necessary for the week.

Taylor said when students return, a host of new COVID-19 safeguards will be in place, something she’ll review with her school board tonight.

Mandatory masks will not be one of those, since South Carolina’s ban on mask mandates for schools applies to Horse Creek as a public charter school, Taylor said.

