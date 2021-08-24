Video appears to show local school officer body-slamming student

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An altercation between an apparent student and school officer was caught on camera.

The video — which may be graphic for some watching it — appears to show an officer pick a student up and throw them to the ground.

It reportedly happened at Glenn Hills Middle School.

It’s gotten nearly 450 shares on Facebook since it was posted last Thursday.

Now the Richmond County School System is responding, saying there is an active investigation into the video.

The district did not give any information or more context as to what happened in the video.

The district issued this statement: “The Richmond County School System is aware of video from an incident at Glenn Hills Middle School. The school system is conducting an investigation into the incident. No additional information is available at this time.”

