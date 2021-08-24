Advertisement

Video appears to show local school officer body-slamming student

By Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An altercation between an apparent student and school officer was caught on camera.

The video — which may be graphic for some watching it — appears to show an officer pick a student up and throw them to the ground.

It reportedly happened at Glenn Hills Middle School.

It’s gotten nearly 450 shares on Facebook since it was posted last Thursday.

Now the Richmond County School System is responding, saying there is an active investigation into the video.

The district did not give any information or more context as to what happened in the video.

The district issued this statement: “The Richmond County School System is aware of video from an incident at Glenn Hills Middle School. The school system is conducting an investigation into the incident. No additional information is available at this time.”

Also in the news ...

HAPPENING TODAY: Several of our local school boards will be meeting today. Superintendent Steven Flynt will give an update for Columbia County, which just last week put new safety measures in place as COVID cases surged in schools. The Aiken County and Richmond County school boards are also set to meet.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting
S.C. gunfire kills McDuffie County 19-year-old
Aiken County Detention Center
Law enforcement responds to Aiken County Detention Center for incident; jail secured
Randall Dewitt Williams
Aiken County attorney arrested for failure to file and pay taxes
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Name released for driver who died in Saluda County crash
The new law, known as SB 202, also adds a voter ID requirement for mail ballots, shortens the...
Judge partially blocks Georgia’s new election law

Latest News

Person types on computer keyboard
With hundreds of students quarantined, Horse Creek Academy goes virtual this week
Video
See video from local middle school that's raised questions
News 12 in the morning│ Top headlines for August 24
Tugs move a dry-dock barge loaded with Section Six of the Golden Ray wreck to a response...
Salvage crews start last cut of Georgia shipwreck demolition