64-year-old victim ID’d in deadly Aiken County hit-and-run

BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have released the name of a pedestrian who was struck and killed in a hit-and-run late Monday near Beech Island.

Troopers say a man was walking on State Highway 28 near Swamp Road when an eastbound vehicle hit him and drove away at 11:05 p.m. Monday about 3 miles south of North Augusta.

Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables identified him Wednesday as 64-year-old Pervis P. Stalnaker, of Jackson. An autopsy showed Stalnaker died from injuries suffered in the incident. Toxicology analysis are pending.

Troopers tell us they do not have any other information about the vehicle that left the scene at this time.

The crash wasn’t the only deadly one in recent days in the CSRA:

An Augusta crash claimed the life of a motorcyclist from Ridge Spring, S.C. Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen identified him as Charles Randy Bentley, 62. The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in a parking lot along the 2700 block of Mike Padgett Highway, according to authorities. Bentley was killed when the motorcycle he was riding crashed into a trailer, according to Bowen.

Early Saturday, Katrina Kelly, 37, of Grovetown, died after her vehicle crashed into another one abandoned on the side of the road as she drove on the ramp of Interstate 520 west from Deans Bridge Road. She was pronounced dead of injuries from the crash at 4:39 a.m. Saturday after being taken to the Doctors Hospital emergency room, according to Bowen.

