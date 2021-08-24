Advertisement

64-year-old victim ID’d in deadly Aiken County hit-and-run

This is near where a pedestrian was fatally struck in a Beech Island hit-and-run.
This is near where a pedestrian was fatally struck in a Beech Island hit-and-run.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 2:27 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have released the name of a pedestrian who was struck and killed in a hit-and-run late Monday near Beech Island.

Troopers say a man was walking on State Highway 28 near Swamp Road when an eastbound vehicle hit him and drove away at 11:05 p.m. Monday about 3 miles south of North Augusta.

Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables identified him Wednesday as 64-year-old Pervis P. Stalnaker, of Jackson. An autopsy showed Stalnaker died from injuries suffered in the incident. Toxicology analysis are pending.

Troopers tell us they do not have any other information about the vehicle that left the scene at this time.

The crash wasn’t the only deadly one in recent days in the CSRA:

  • An Augusta crash claimed the life of a motorcyclist from Ridge Spring, S.C. Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen identified him as Charles Randy Bentley, 62. The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in a parking lot along the 2700 block of Mike Padgett Highway, according to authorities. Bentley was killed when the motorcycle he was riding crashed into a trailer, according to Bowen.
  • Early Saturday, Katrina Kelly, 37, of Grovetown, died after her vehicle crashed into another one abandoned on the side of the road as she drove on the ramp of Interstate 520 west from Deans Bridge Road. She was pronounced dead of injuries from the crash at 4:39 a.m. Saturday after being taken to the Doctors Hospital emergency room, according to Bowen.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Deadly CSRA roadways: 3 fatal crashes reported within hours
Columbia County schools to require masks in classrooms
The Richmond County School System says it's investigating the incident shown in this video.
Video appears to show local school officer body-slamming student
Randall Dewitt Williams
Aiken County attorney arrested for failure to file and pay taxes

Latest News

King Laurence
COVID spike spurs plea from chief of Aiken County schools
Melissa Swanson said that she hired Landmark two months ago to move her belongings and those of...
More customers say movers vanished with their belongings; feds now investigating
Greenbrier Middle School
Greenbrier Middle School student charged in shooting threat
S.C. seniors in CSRA can get financial aid to make homes safer
Dominion Energy generic
Dominion outlines help for customers, incentives for businesses