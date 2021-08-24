Taliaferro County unveils plans for students’ return to campus

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Closed by the surge in COVID cases that’s being driven by the delta variant, Taliaferro County schools are announcing their plans to reopen.

Students will return Aug. 30 but will follow an ‘A/B” mixed in-person and at-home schedule that will not have them all on campus at the same time.

Students will follow that schedule through Sept. 17.

After a break, students will return under a regular schedule on Oct. 11.

