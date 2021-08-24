Advertisement

Taliaferro County unveils plans for students’ return to campus

By Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Closed by the surge in COVID cases that’s being driven by the delta variant, Taliaferro County schools are announcing their plans to reopen.

Students will return Aug. 30 but will follow an ‘A/B” mixed in-person and at-home schedule that will not have them all on campus at the same time.

Students will follow that schedule through Sept. 17.

After a break, students will return under a regular schedule on Oct. 11.

COVID UPDATES | Kemp sends troops to help hard-hit health workers

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

