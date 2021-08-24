Suspect jailed in July slaying of Waynesboro woman

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The suspect in a July fatal shooting is in Burke County jail today after being arrested in Florida.

Bobby Turner is being held in Burke County jail on a murder charge.

Authorities identified him as a person wanted for questioning soon after the July 21 shooting death of Stephanie Gordon, 36, of Waynesboro. Within days, he was arrested in Florida.

He’s been back in Burke County for a little under a week after being transferred to Georgia, according to jail records.

In addition to the murder charge, jail records show he’s charged with murder, possession of a firearm during commission of a crime, probation violation for fingerprintable charge, theft of a motor vehicle and possession of a firearm by convicted felon or first offender.

He’s been denied bond, according to jail records.

Gordon’s body was found after officers with the Waynesboro Police Department and Burke County Sheriff’s Office were called to 617 Wallace St.

Upon arrival, they found her already dead with gunshot wounds to the head and left forearm. The coroner’s staff didn’t believe she lived at the address.

The fatal shooting was one of three in a little over 36 hours in the CSRA .

