Stanton, Yankees win 10th straight, cool off Braves 5-1

(AP) - Giancarlo Stanton homered and drove in three runs to carry the New York Yankees to their 10th straight victory, cooling off the streaking Atlanta Braves 5-1.

The Yankees snapped first-place Atlanta’s own nine-game winning streak in the first regular-season matchup in almost 120 years between teams that had won at least nine in a row.

Stanton homered in the second inning off Huascar Ynoa and snapped a 1-all tie in the sixth with a two-out, two-run double. Gary Sanchez tacked on a two-run single in the eighth.

Dansby Swanson homered for Atlanta. The win went to Jordan Montgomery.

