Salvage crews start last cut of Georgia shipwreck demolition

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. - Salvage crews are nearing the final stretch of salvaging a cargo ship that wrecked two years ago off the Georgia coast.

Responders removed the sixth of eight sections of the capsized Golden Ray on Saturday.

The multi-agency command overseeing the salvage operation said the final cut to separate the last two sections of the ship began Monday. Previous cuts have taken a little more than a week to several weeks to complete.

About 25 pollution-response vessels quickly mitigated an oil discharge using oil skimmers and other methods.

Demolition efforts were slowed in early August when oil gushed from the wreck, fouling nearby beaches on St. Simons Island. Teams have recovered approximately 2,300 gallons of oil since then.

“We greatly appreciate the patience and support of the community as we complete another significant step in removing the Golden Ray wreck from St. Simons Sound,” said U.S. Coast Guard Cmdr. Efren Lopez, federal on-scene coordinator. “Our personnel continue to ensure our safety priorities are met throughout all operations from the wreck site to the shoreline.”

Wildlife rehabilitation specialists safely recovered 20 oiled juvenile royal terns from Bird Island on Saturday and transported them to a rehabilitation center in South Carolina for further treatment.

Wildlife assessment teams continue to survey marsh areas and beaches throughout St. Simons Sound for any potential wildlife impacts.

Response vessels recover an oil discharge from the Golden Ray on Aug. 20, 2021. (WRDW)

Approximately 80 personnel split into several shoreline clean-up teams are using various cleanup techniques to mitigate oiled shorelines along the southern edge of St. Simons Island from Gould’s Inlet to west of Wylie Street public beach access on St. Simons Island and on the north side of Jekyll Island.

Beaches remain open to the public and the Department of Health urges beach-goers to remain vigilant.

Survey teams continue to recover debris along shorelines and from marsh areas in the vicinity of the wreck site. All debris is sorted, catalogued and disposed of according to the response debris plan.

On-water response teams maintain a 24-hour watch around the Golden Ray and they deploy pre-staged equipment and personnel to mitigate any oil discharges, sheens and debris observed.

Demolition of the South Korean freighter has been underway since November, when workers started using a length of anchor chain powered by a towering crane to saw the shipwreck into eight giant chunks.

