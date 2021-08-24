Richmond County deputies search for missing teenagers

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies are asking for the public’s help finding three missing teenagers who are thought to be together:

Joshua Dixon, who was last seen at 2:30 p.m. Aug. 12 in the 3100 block of Bell Drive. Deputies don’t know what he was wearing, but he took a bag of clothing with him. He’s described as 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 110 pounds.

Kambria Rundell, 15, who was last seen at 7:30 a.m. Aug, 20 in the 3100 block of Bell Drive. Deputies don’t know what she was wearing, but she took a bag of clothing with her. She’s described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 110 pounds.

Bria Parrish, 15, who was last seen Aug. 9 wearing a “Sponge Bob” crop top, gray leggings and pink/black Nike slides. No photo is available of her, but she’s described as 5 feet tall and weighing 90 pounds.

Anyone with information about any of the teenagers is urged to call Investigator Ronald Sylvester with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1048 or 706-821-1080.

