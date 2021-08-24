Public feedback impacts 13th Street Bridge plans: ‘It all comes down to safety’

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - You might remember the renderings of plans for the 13th Street Bridge, that’s the bridge that connects North Augusta to Augusta. GDOT asked for your input on all of this which included widening the current sidewalk, adding a new sidewalk on the other side, and adding connections to our trail systems.

The majority of the feedback on the plans were positive and it really comes back to safety.

The River Club in North Augusta sits quietly tucked away. But right next door every day the sound of roughly 20,000 cars hums by.

“It’s dangerous,” said Lee Wetherington, North Augusta Resident.

Well, some say hum by others say zoom by.

“It’s a bad situation for people who are riding their bikes on the bridge, and the sidewalks too narrow for a bicyclist,” said Wetherington.

Residents we talked to say they’re happy to see the bridge widened for pedestrian and bike access. GDOT says the feedback they received on these plans online told the same story.

“Over 120 officially commented, and if you count conditional support, they may have had some minor concerns about certain items, but it was over 90 percent,” said Kyle Collins, GDOT District Communications Specialist.

Almost 96 percent of people gave either full or conditional support of the plans.

At the end of the day, “It all comes down to safety and being safe with pedestrians on the bridge,” said Wetherington.

Some wanted more street lights, others wanted to do away with the staircase access into North Augusta. And many wanted to ensure the bridge was widened enough for bicyclists and pedestrians.

“We think it’s a good midway point in trying to please as many people as possible. You’re not going to make everybody happy. But those are a few of the things that kind of stood out initially,” said Collins.

And with all those stand-out comments GDOT is back to the drawing board to finalize plans.

GDOT says it will be probably about six months to a year before everything is budgeted and plans are finalized.

GDOT will be posting official responses to the questions or concerns they received about the project. Those will be posted on or before September 13th.

