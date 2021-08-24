Pedestrian killed in Aiken County hit-and-run

BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A pedestrian was struck and killed in a hit-and-run late Monday night near Beech Island, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers say a person was walking on SC Highway 28 near Swamp Road when an unknown vehicle, traveling westbound, hit the pedestrian and drove away.

They say the collision happened at 11:05 p.m. Monday, about 3 miles south of North Augusta.

The name of the victim has not been released yet.

Troopers tell us they do not have any other information about the vehicle that left the scene at this time.

SCHP and the SCHP Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team are both investigating this crash.

