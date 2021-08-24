Advertisement

Kemp sends National Guard members to help at COVID-hit hospitals

By Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Gov. Brian Kemp on Tuesday said the Georgia National Guard will deploy 105 personnel to hospitals throughout the state to assist the staff amid a newly resurgent coronavirus pandemic.

In coordination with the Georgia Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Community Health, the trained medical personnel will assist staff at:

  • Southeast Georgia Health System, Brunswick
  • Northeast Georgia Medical Center, Gainesville
  • Wellstar Kennestone, Marietta
  • Piedmont Henry, Stockbridge
  • Phoebe Putney, Albany
  • Memorial Health University Medical Center, Savannah
  • Navicent Health, Macon
  • Grady Hospital, Atlanta
  • Piedmont Fayette, Fayetteville
  • Houston Medical Center, Warner Robins

“These guardsmen will assist our frontline health care workers as they provide quality medical care during the current increase in cases and hospitalizations, and I greatly appreciate General Carden and his team for their willingness to answer the call again in our fight against COVID-19,” Kemp said in a statement.

“This Georgia National Guard mission is in addition to the 2,800 state-supported staff and 450 new beds brought online I announced last week, at a total state investment of $625 million through December of this year. I continue to urge all Georgians to talk to a medical professional about getting vaccinated.”

