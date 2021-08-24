Kemp sends National Guard members to help at COVID-hit hospitals
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Gov. Brian Kemp on Tuesday said the Georgia National Guard will deploy 105 personnel to hospitals throughout the state to assist the staff amid a newly resurgent coronavirus pandemic.
In coordination with the Georgia Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Community Health, the trained medical personnel will assist staff at:
- Southeast Georgia Health System, Brunswick
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center, Gainesville
- Wellstar Kennestone, Marietta
- Piedmont Henry, Stockbridge
- Phoebe Putney, Albany
- Memorial Health University Medical Center, Savannah
- Navicent Health, Macon
- Grady Hospital, Atlanta
- Piedmont Fayette, Fayetteville
- Houston Medical Center, Warner Robins
“These guardsmen will assist our frontline health care workers as they provide quality medical care during the current increase in cases and hospitalizations, and I greatly appreciate General Carden and his team for their willingness to answer the call again in our fight against COVID-19,” Kemp said in a statement.
“This Georgia National Guard mission is in addition to the 2,800 state-supported staff and 450 new beds brought online I announced last week, at a total state investment of $625 million through December of this year. I continue to urge all Georgians to talk to a medical professional about getting vaccinated.”
Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.