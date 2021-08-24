Augusta group gets $15K grant to fight smokers’ litter

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Cleaning up the city is the goal of one local organization that recently got a grant to tackle a litter issue here at home. We met with Keep Augusta Beautiful to find out how the money is being used and how others can get involved.

Keep Augusta Beautiful says the most common littered item are cigarette butts, so to help combat that problem they have some things you can use.

“Most people don’t know it’s litter,” said Sholonda Smith.

Cigarette butts are litter, and they’re what Keep Augusta Beautiful is looking to get rid of around the city. The organization was just awarded a $15,000 grant to go toward cigarette litter prevention.

“There were only 50 affiliates selected for this grant so we are one of 50,” she said.

A huge help for the organization that used the money to purchase nearly 200 ash receptacles and 400 pocket ashtrays. Smith says this initiative allows more people to get involved in improving.

“It screams accountability and it shows we are growing and we are touching more than just our residents. We are touching our businesses now as well so everyone can take some accountability in how we treat our city here,” she said.

She says complaints regarding litter have gone down but that doesn’t mean the problem is still not there.

“I think we have gained a lot of traction that people know we are here, and now instead of it being a complaint, people call to see how they can get involved and what they can do to support a solution to the complaint,” she said.

Smith says they see the most cigarette butt litter around bars and the solution is simple.

“Properly dispose of them, make sure that we utilize the receptacles that we are about to place out,” she said.

Smith says there is so much the organization wants to do but they have to fix the litter issue first.

“You can’t beautify what is dirty, so we are heavy in the cleanup world right now, and we are looking to transition very soon into the beautification projects. I want to see all of our communities get involved because we care about where we live,” she said.

If you want a free pocket ashtray, you can get one at the Augusta Municipal Building. As for the receptacles, businesses can apply for one online.

