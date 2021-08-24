Grant Me Hope | Gina: ‘I’m looking for a home that will give me love’

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thousands of children in Georgia don’t have a family to call their own.

News 12 has begun a partnership with the nonprofit Grant Me Hope, which works to find homes for older children in the foster care system.

Today we want to introduce you to 10-year-old Gina.

The sweet, energetic, affectionate and nurturing girl who loves to bake, spend time with others, dance, take pictures and play board games.

She also enjoys riding her bike, listening to pop music, and playing and watching football.

At school, where her favorite subject is math, Gina enjoys one-on-one time with her teachers.

“I’ve been in the foster system my whole life,” she said. “I like music — gospel music. I love to play outside. ... I like cartoons and ‘Tom & Jerry’ because it’s funny. I love to cook.”

Gina needs a loving, adoptive family who will give her the attention, support, encouragement, structure, and nurturing environment she needs to continue to thrive and reach her goals.

“I’m looking for a home that will give me love,” she said. “I’m looking forward to being adopted. And I’m looking for a home to stay.”

To inquire about Gina, go to itsmyturnnow.dhs.ga.gov/WebForms/MeetChildren.aspx.

To learn more about Grant Me Hope, visit http://grantmehope.org/adoptable-children/georgia/.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.