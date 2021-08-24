Fort Jackson soldier found guilty of assaulting Black man in viral video

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The Fort Jackson drill sergeant accused of assaulting a young black man in April has been found guilty.

Jonathan Pentland was on trial after a video went viral in April showing Pentland shoving a 22-year-old male on the sidewalk in the Summit neighborhood.

Pentland was charged with third-degree assault and battery after the incident.

On the first day of the trial several people took the stand to explain what happened. The victim stated he minded his own business before Pentland approached him.

In day two, on Monday, Pentland himself took the stand. He said he was summoned to the sidewalk after a neighbor came banging on his door asking for help. That neighbor, Kimberly Hernandez, said Williams had been harassing her daughter and grandson.

In the end, the judge found Pentland guilty.

She sentenced him to 30 days in jail or a fine of $1,087.50.

RELATED STORIES

I went for a walk yesterday evening and I encountered a young man (Deandre)in distress. I decided to record the incident in order to protect this black man from possibly becoming a statistic pic.twitter.com/fdgfAmc6zb — Shadae (@ShadaeMccallum) April 14, 2021

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.