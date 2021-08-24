FIRST ALERT FORECAST | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Lows this morning will be mild in the mid to low 70s with muggy conditions and dense fog possible once again.

Storm chances look to remain isolated today as high pressure continues building aloft. We’ll see a better chance for rain by the middle of the work week as a more unsettled pattern sets up for our area. Highs are expected to stay in the upper 80s to near 90 Wednesday through Sunday with afternoon/evening storm chances. Be sure to keep it here for the latest updates.

After today, rain chances decrease before increasing as we head into the middle and latter part of the upcoming work week. (WRDW)

