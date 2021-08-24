FIRST ALERT FORECAST | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Storm chances will remain isolated to scattered this afternoon through tonight as high pressure dominates our weather pattern today. We’ll see a better chance for rain tomorrow as high pressure continues to move northward away from the CSRA while an area of low pressure moves towards our region from the Gulf of Mexico. Deep moisture will accompany this area of low pressure providing the potential for heavy rainfall with showers and storms that develop. The Weather Prediction Center has placed us under a low-level marginal risk for Flash Flooding tomorrow. Highs are expected to stay in the upper 80s to near 90 with rain possible throughout the day.

Highest rain chances this week will be Wednesday with our summer pattern back in full swing Thursday through the weekend. (WRDW)

Our summer pattern will be back in full swing Thursday through the weekend with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s along with afternoon/evening storm chances. The tropics have also become very active once again with three areas we are currently monitoring. Be sure to keep it here for the latest updates.

