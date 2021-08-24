Advertisement

Deputies locate missing 16-year-old from Richmond County

Zavion Cobb
Zavion Cobb(Source: The Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies have located a teenager looking to find a 16-year-old who has been missing for a week.

Zavion Cobb was reported missing after he was last seen on August 13 around 11 p.m. at the 1200 block of Paramount Court.

Deputies suspected Cobb may have been picked up by a vehicle but did not know the make, model, and color.

The sheriff’s office reported Tuesday that Cobb was located.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting
S.C. gunfire kills McDuffie County 19-year-old
Aiken County Detention Center
Law enforcement responds to Aiken County Detention Center for incident; jail secured
Randall Dewitt Williams
Aiken County attorney arrested for failure to file and pay taxes
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Name released for driver who died in Saluda County crash
The new law, known as SB 202, also adds a voter ID requirement for mail ballots, shortens the...
Judge partially blocks Georgia’s new election law

Latest News

Bobby J. Turner
Suspect jailed in July slaying of Waynesboro woman
Robert Godbee
Burke County suspect arrested on 2 child porn counts
Person types on computer keyboard
With hundreds of students quarantined, Horse Creek Academy goes virtual this week
The Richmond County School System says it's investigating the incident shown in this video.
Video appears to show local school officer body-slamming student