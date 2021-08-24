Deputies locate missing 16-year-old from Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies have located a teenager looking to find a 16-year-old who has been missing for a week.

Zavion Cobb was reported missing after he was last seen on August 13 around 11 p.m. at the 1200 block of Paramount Court.

Deputies suspected Cobb may have been picked up by a vehicle but did not know the make, model, and color.

The sheriff’s office reported Tuesday that Cobb was located.

