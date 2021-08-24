Advertisement

Columbia County schools to require masks in classrooms

By Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County schools will begin requiring masks to be worn in classrooms this Thursday.

Today, Columbia County Board of Education Superintendent Dr. Steven Flynt made the announcement that the school will be “going back to full mitigation strategies.”

So far this week, 296 students have tested positive for COVID-19 with over 1,000 in quarantine.

