Burke County suspect arrested on 2 child porn counts

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Sardis man was arrested on child pornography charges after the Burke County Sheriff’s Office got a tip from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, authorities said.

Robert Godbee, 22, was arrested Monday after the deputies got information from the GBI that multiple files containing child pornographic images and videos had been uploaded via an IP address.

As a result of the investigation, Godbee was identified and interviewed, deputies said.

After further investigation, he was taken into custody without incident and charged with two counts of possession of child pornography, deputies said.

Godbee was booked into the Burke County Detention Center on two child porn counts, according to jail records.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.