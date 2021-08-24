Advertisement

Airbnb vows free housing for 20,000 Afghan refugees globally

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Airbnb is offering free housing to 20,000 Afghan refugees globally and sought more assistance from hosts who rent property through the home-sharing company.

In a tweet early Tuesday, Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky wrote, “The displacement and resettlement of Afghan refugees in the U.S. and elsewhere is one of the biggest humanitarian crises of our time. We feel a responsibility to step up.”

The UN Refugee Agency says that an estimated 270,000 Afghans had been newly displaced inside the country since January – primarily due to insecurity and violence – bringing the total uprooted population to over 3.5 million.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting
S.C. gunfire kills McDuffie County 19-year-old
Aiken County Detention Center
Law enforcement responds to Aiken County Detention Center for incident; jail secured
Randall Dewitt Williams
Aiken County attorney arrested for failure to file and pay taxes
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Name released for driver who died in Saluda County crash
The new law, known as SB 202, also adds a voter ID requirement for mail ballots, shortens the...
Judge partially blocks Georgia’s new election law

Latest News

Since Aug. 14, the U.S. has evacuated and facilitated the evacuation of about 30,300 people on...
Taliban: No extensions for US evacuations in Afghanistan
Time is running out as the US deadline to evacuate American citizens and Afghans from Kabul...
Afghan airlift records best day yet: 20,000-plus flown out
Person types on computer keyboard
With hundreds of students quarantined, Horse Creek Academy goes virtual this week
The Department of Agriculture is investigating after an accident at Cedar Point.
Woman hospitalized after metal bracket flies off a roller coaster, hits her in the head
At least 22 are dead and 10 are still missing following flash floods in middle Tennessee.
Woman recorded Facebook Live of flooding before she was swept away in Tenn.