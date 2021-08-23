Upcoming job fairs and hiring events in the CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re looking for a job, there’s some hiring going in in the next few days.

Here’s a look at hiring events:

Nursing career fair

A nursing career fair is planned from 2-4 p.m. Aug. 26 for East Central Regional Hospital and through Augusta University.

Opportunities include staff nurse and licensed practical nurse,

The event will be at the Goodwill Job Connection, 3179 Washington Road.

All are encouraged to apply online beforehand at https://www.augusta.edu/careers. Come prepared to speak with representatives. Social distancing will take place where possible, and masks are encouraged.

Food Lion

Each of Food Lion’s more than 1,100 stores, including several across the CSRA, will host open interviews Aug. 24, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Applicants can simply walk into their nearest Food Lion during this time and meet with a member of the store leadership team to discuss available opportunities at that store. A similar hiring event Food Lion hosted in July resulted in the hiring of more than 8,000 associates.

The positions available vary by store; however, they may include a mix of full-time, part-time and seasonal positions in roles and departments across the store. The positions offer competitive wages and flexible scheduling opportunities.

A list of all Food Lion locations can be found at foodlion.com/stores. Candidates unable to attend the hiring event and still interested in applying for a position at their local Food Lion can also visit foodlion.com/careers to view many of the available positions.

Richmond County Sheriff’s Office

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is seeking school crossing guards for the 2021-22 school year.

If you’re interested, call 706-821-1005.

Also in the news ...

CAREER TRAINING: Helms Career Education, a division of Goodwill Industries of Middle Georgia & the CSRA, is ramping up education and training programs just in time for the fall. HCE provides access to industry credential training programs, including administrative and office skills, certified medical administrative assistant and certified flooring installation. A recent $10,000 grant from Bank of America will allow Goodwill Industries to assist more unemployed and underemployed individuals. “Bank of America’s $10,000 contribution will have a big impact on our ability to provide high quality training programs aligned with local in-demand jobs,” said Leah Pontani, Goodwill’s senior vice president of career development.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.