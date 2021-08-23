Suspect surrenders in Burke County child cruelty case

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office now has in custody a man who was being sought on several charges including cruelty to children.

Deputies reported 42-year-old Eddie Lamar Jackson, also known as Buckwheat, was wanted on multiple warrants including two counts of pointing a firearm at another, cruelty to children, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and theft by receiving stolen property.

Authorities warned he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Deputies said Monday morning he Jackson turned himself in at the Burke County Detention Center without incident.

