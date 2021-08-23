As shelters reach capacity, local program works to find pets a forever home

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - They’re cute, they’re cuddly, they’re man’s best friend. But as sweet as they are our local shelters say they’re in desperate need of more adoptions and fosters especially for those pets who are older or need a little extra help. One local program’s mission is to make sure every pet can find a forever home.

Retired veteran Anne Reynolds has been fostering dogs with team Stinkykiss Shelter Rescue for three years.

“I wanted to do something that I really love, and what I really love are the dogs,” said Reynolds.

During that time she’s taken in about 20 foster dogs.

“These dogs bring so much joy. I do everything I can for them, but they do a lot for me too, a home is not a home without a pet,” she said.

Out of the 20 dogs she’s had some were here to stay. Anne is a part of the rescue’s Forever Foster Program where families take in elderly dogs or those with medical conditions.

“The end of their life should be a good life. They should be in a home where there is love and they are taken care of, and that way at the end they’re not alone. It is hard, but it’s not about me, it’s about them,” she said.

Anne has taken in five dogs who would spend the remaining time of their lives with her.

“That was one of the first things I said, I would foster a dog who needed help, or I would take a hospice dog because I would never want those dogs to die on a shelter floor afraid and alone,” she said.

Her most recent is 15-year-old Eva whose previous owner passed away.

“She’s almost deaf. She’s almost blind. She has kidney disease, the chances of her being adopted is slim to none, so she’s my hospice foster and will stay with me as long as she has left,” she said.

Eva spends time with Anne’s current foster dog Keri and her other dogs. Anne says she encourages people to become fosters, something she will continue to do.

“As long as I can, as long as I can, which hopefully will be a long time,” she said.

If you want to become a foster or adopt, visit their Facebook page Team Stinkykiss Shelter Rescue Project or visit their website. The non-profit group will cover all vet costs for foster families. You can also head to their page if you would like to donate.

