S.C. gunfire exchange kills McDuffie County 19-year-old

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Georgia 19-year-old was killed in an exchange of gunfire that has led to a crime investigation crossing state and county lines, authorities said Monday.

The dead young man was identified as Alex Eaton, 19, of Dearing.

The first sign of trouble was when McCormick County Sheriff’s Office deputies in South Carolina were notified at 11:23 p.m. Thursday of gunshots in the Lost Wilderness subdivision in Clarks Hill.

They responded to the scene and two juveniles told them there had been a drive-by shooting, according to McCormick County Sheriff Clarke Stearns. A third juvenile had been injured and had to be flown to a hospital, Stearns said.

Stearns said deputies learned there had been “gunplay from both sides” in the situation that unfolded in the 600 to 700 block of Lost Wilderness Road.

Stearns said the people in the vehicle were injured in the gunfire and went across back across the state line afterward.

They ended up at Samuel’s Truck Stop at Interstate 20 and Cobbham Road in McDuffie County, according to authorities, where emergency medical crews were called at 1:30 a.m. Friday.

Authorities found one male in a vehicle who’d been shot in the arm and another who was dead, according to authorities.

The dead young man was identified as Eaton, who lived not far from the truck stop, according to the McDuffie County Coroner’s Office.

The injured male was taken to an Augusta hospital, according to authorities.

Stearns said all suspects have been identified and are under the jurisdiction of family court since they are juveniles.

The state crime lab has gotten involved, Stearns said, as has the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

