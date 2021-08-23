Newton to miss time after traveling to medical appointment

(AP) - The Patriots say quarterback Cam Newton will miss at least three days of practice this week after traveling to a team-approved, out of town medical appointment over the weekend.

The team said in a statement that Newton went to the appointment on Saturday and tested negative each day for COVID-19. But due to a misunderstanding about tests conducted away from NFL facilities that is required by NFL and NFLPA protocols, he has been subjected to a five-day, re-entry cadence before he can return to the Patriots team facilities.

It marked the first practice absence this preseason for Newton.

