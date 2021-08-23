Advertisement

Newton to miss time after traveling to medical appointment

New England Patriots' Cam Newton (1) in action during a pre-season NFL football game against...
New England Patriots' Cam Newton (1) in action during a pre-season NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)(Rich Schultz | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The Patriots say quarterback Cam Newton will miss at least three days of practice this week after traveling to a team-approved, out of town medical appointment over the weekend.

The team said in a statement that Newton went to the appointment on Saturday and tested negative each day for COVID-19. But due to a misunderstanding about tests conducted away from NFL facilities that is required by NFL and NFLPA protocols, he has been subjected to a five-day, re-entry cadence before he can return to the Patriots team facilities.

It marked the first practice absence this preseason for Newton.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aiken County Detention Center
Law enforcement responds to Aiken County Detention Center for incident; jail secured
Officer Kason Anderson
Louisville police officer passes away after fight with COVID-19
Columbia County school bus
Columbia County far outpaces Richmond County in school COVID cases
shelter
Local animal shelters in desperate need of adopters as they face overcapacity
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Single-vehicle crash kills one person in Saluda County

Latest News

Atlanta Braves Become First MLB Team to Sign NIL Deals with Student-Athletes
Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman (5) connects on a solo-home run in the sixth inning of a...
Braves top Orioles 3-1 for Baltimore’s 18th straight loss
Jon Rahm hits to the 13th green during the third round of the Memorial golf tournament,...
PGA Tour hopes for best after rain soaks Liberty National
Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera reacts after catching the throw from shortstop Zack...
Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera hits 500th career home run