Name released for driver who died in Saluda County crash

SALUDA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have released the name of a driver who died in a weekend car crash in Saluda County.

Troopers say at 11:55 p.m. Saturday, a 2013 BMW sedan was driving west on U.S. 378 near Double Bridges Road when the vehicle went off the left side of the road and struck a tree.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced deceased at the scene a few miles east of Saluda.

Chief Deputy Coroner Angie Rita identified the driver on Monday morning as Phillip Wayne Whiteside II, 43, of Greenwood.

The crash is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.