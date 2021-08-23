Local rehab centers help post-COVID patients get back to everyday routine

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One place we’re seeing COVID-19 cases become an issue is our rehabilitation centers in the CSRA.

Walton Rehabilitation Hospital is one of those facilities seeing an influx of people suffering from post-COVID conditions.

The center is using various exercises to help people get back to their daily routine.

The center is seeing most post-COVID patients come in very deconditioned.

“As an occupational therapist, I have seen where it’s affected their ability to complete daily tasks,” said Joseph Valentino, senior occupational therapist.

“Just getting up and sitting on the side of the bed to eat breakfast has been a tasking effort for a lot of folks.”

That’s why therapists are working with patients step by step, incorporating unique games and exercises like shaving, making the bed and folding laundry.

That’s helping the patients get back to their normal everyday routine.

“I think the thing with post-COVID patients are the lung capacity, breathing issues, just generalized overall fatigue, weakness,” said Eric Crossan, center CEO.

“We have also seen some folks that had some problems with their memory, judgment, comprehension.”

The experts at the center say the CSRA has seen so much growth which encouraged them to expand their facility — a need that COVID has now enhanced

They say their newly remodeled facility provides more room and includes 10 new beds, all in an effort to treat and transition even more patients back to independence.

The expanded facility is set to open its doors in November with a total of 70 beds available for those in need of treatment.

“They’re our families, they’re our friends, they’re our neighbors and grandparents,” Crossan said, “so it’s just great to be able to really help those as we all suffer through this disastrous health pandemic.”

