Advertisement

Local program looks to give entrepreneurs a head start in business

By Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new program in Augusta will help entrepreneurs get a head start with their businesses.

The program is through the Augusta’s theClubhou.se and will offer a 12-week certificate program.

It will also help with planning, technology, finances and law.

Georgia Alexander signed up and says the most important part for her is the mentorship.

“I felt like the business I was getting into, I needed a mentor, because in my prior careers, I did not have one, and I felt like I did not achieve the best of my capabilities,” Alexander said.

Classes begin on Sept. 20 with people meeting twice a week for four to six hours.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aiken County Detention Center
Law enforcement responds to Aiken County Detention Center for incident; jail secured
Officer Kason Anderson
Louisville police officer passes away after fight with COVID-19
Columbia County school bus
Columbia County far outpaces Richmond County in school COVID cases
shelter
Local animal shelters in desperate need of adopters as they face overcapacity
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Single-vehicle crash kills one person in Saluda County

Latest News

Vaccine access still an issue for rural areas in the CSRA
at home treatments
I-TEAM: Local health experts share safe at-home COVID-19 remedies
at home treatments
I-TEAM Local health experts share safe at-home COVID-19 treatments
dogs
As shelters reach capacity, local program works to find pets a forever home
6 p.m. weather segment
6 p.m. weather segment