Local program looks to give entrepreneurs a head start in business

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new program in Augusta will help entrepreneurs get a head start with their businesses.

The program is through the Augusta’s theClubhou.se and will offer a 12-week certificate program.

It will also help with planning, technology, finances and law.

Georgia Alexander signed up and says the most important part for her is the mentorship.

“I felt like the business I was getting into, I needed a mentor, because in my prior careers, I did not have one, and I felt like I did not achieve the best of my capabilities,” Alexander said.

Classes begin on Sept. 20 with people meeting twice a week for four to six hours.

