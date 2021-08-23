Advertisement

If crime record is haunting you, Augusta DA offers a solution

By Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta district attorney says his office is giving people a chance to clean up their record.

If you have a misdemeanor conviction or a felony nonconviction, you can sign up for a “record restriction.”

It’ll be all virtual, and you can get help from the county clerk’s office.

District Attorney Jared Williams says if you are tired of the past holding you back, this opportunity is for you.

“A criminal record can have consequences long after the day you’re released from jail or the end of your probation,” he said. “Your district attorney and your solicitor general are working to make sure that we have a criminal justice system that doesn’t hold you back and that gets you on track.”

The summit is Oct. 20, but you can register now at http://richmondcountyrestrictions.com, and your deadline to sign up is Sept. 3.

MORE | 3 shot dead as Atlanta exceeds 100 killings this year

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aiken County Detention Center
Law enforcement responds to Aiken County Detention Center for incident; jail secured
Officer Kason Anderson
Louisville police officer passes away after fight with COVID-19
Columbia County school bus
Columbia County far outpaces Richmond County in school COVID cases
shelter
Local animal shelters in desperate need of adopters as they face overcapacity
A photo of people on the floor at a COVID-19 antibody clinic went viral.
Photo shows COVID-19 patients lying on floor of antibody clinic

Latest News

Golden Harvest mobile market in Waynesboro
Golden Harvest Food Bank gives out 50,000 meals in one day
Rehab
Local rehabilitation centers seeing more post-COVID patients
Golden Harvest
Golden Harvest feeds hundreds through huge food distribution event
DA
Augusta district attorney to hold a record restriction summit