If crime record is haunting you, Augusta DA offers a solution

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta district attorney says his office is giving people a chance to clean up their record.

If you have a misdemeanor conviction or a felony nonconviction, you can sign up for a “record restriction.”

It’ll be all virtual, and you can get help from the county clerk’s office.

District Attorney Jared Williams says if you are tired of the past holding you back, this opportunity is for you.

“A criminal record can have consequences long after the day you’re released from jail or the end of your probation,” he said. “Your district attorney and your solicitor general are working to make sure that we have a criminal justice system that doesn’t hold you back and that gets you on track.”

The summit is Oct. 20, but you can register now at http://richmondcountyrestrictions.com, and your deadline to sign up is Sept. 3.

