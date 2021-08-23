I-TEAM: Local health experts share safe at-home COVID-19 remedies

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Today the I-Team went straight to the source on the COVID frontlines locally to ask what are some safe at-home remedies you can try. We sat down with the Vice President and Chief Medical Officer for Augusta University, Dr. Philip Coule.

“Absolutely, there are several things that a parent or a patient can do that will dramatically improve symptoms from COVID-19. And improving those symptoms may also impact the outcome from this,” said Dr. Coule.

A very busy Dr. Philip Coule joined the I-Team via Zoom. He confirms the variant is rampant here – but he also says there are things you can do before and even after COVID exposure.

“Some simple things that can be done, one is staying well hydrated, kind of like we do with the flu. Two is taking some supplements. The data on these, if taken in the correct doses suggest there might be a benefit to supplements,” he said.

Supplements that are tried and true like - Zinc 50 mg twice a day, Vitamin C 500 mg twice a day, and Vitamin B6. For kids Dr. Coule says a multivitamin would likely do the trick because it’s already formulated for their dosing recommendations. Also consider buying a pulse oximeter, Tylenol or Advil to keep a fever down, Mucinex – but not Mucinex D since it can raise your heart rate, and even a Neti pot.

“So it’s just it’s not only the process of kind of rinsing the sinuses out, but it is also that sodium bicarbonate, which is thought to raise the pH of the nasal passages, which is thought to be less hospitable for the virus and may slow down the reproduction of the virus,” he said.

And get this – Dr. Coule says even go ahead and grab the acid reflux medication, Pepcid.

“So we’re not quite certain exactly why Pepcid that appears to have some benefit, it’s thought that he might, again, either change pH, or interfere somehow with the virus, but there is some loose evidence to suggest that people taking Pepcid might have better outcomes,” he said.

Dr. Coule says moving your body and taking deep breaths will help – even if you’ve developed a cough because that increases lung capacity. The pulse ox can provide peace of mind. But it’s important to know when you need more help.

“Sudden worsening chest pain, shortness of breath, a pulse oximeter dropping below that 90 to 94 range and staying there, even after taking some deep breaths. Or, again, if a person is continuing to progressively get worse very quickly. Those are reasons to be seen,” he said.

Advice we can all take tonight to help improve our odds.

As for high-risk patients including pregnant women, or those with suppressed immune systems, or even people who are obese, Dr. Coule stressed the importance of monoclonal antibody therapy. He says the sooner you get it the better so if you are high-risk do not wait.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.