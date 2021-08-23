Golden Harvest Food Bank gives out 50,000 meals in one day

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Golden Harvest Food Bank held a “mega mobile market” over the weekend where it gave out 50,000 meals.

That’s enough to feed 400 families.

Fifty volunteers were passing out meat, veggies and canned goods at Burke County Head Start on Saturday.

They say everything they do is possible because of people who volunteer to help lend a land.

“It’s really, really humbling to see people give their Saturday mornings to come here and to help out,” said Abby Muehlfeld of Golden Harvest.

“It’s very needed especially in our rural areas. We had people driving 45 minutes to come here and help, and we’ve had people waiting in line for hours for food.”

Golden Harvest is working on future events and will update the mobile market calendar on its website and Facebook page.

