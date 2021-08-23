Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Summer pattern continues today with heat, humidity, and afternoon/evening storms. Lower rain chances to start the work week.
By Tim Strong
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Dense fog during the morning commute with temps. in the low to mid 70s. Our summer pattern will continue today with heat, humidity, and an isolated chance for afternoon/evening pop-up showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper low to mid 90s with heat index values close to 100°. Partly sunny skies are expected with a east wind between 3-5 mph.

Storm chances look to remain isolated Tuesday as high pressure builds aloft. We’ll see a better chance for rain by the middle of the work week as a more unsettled pattern sets up for our area. Highs are expected to stay in the upper 80s to near 90 Wednesday through Sunday with afternoon/evening storm chances. Be sure to keep it here for the latest updates.

After today, rain chances decrease before increasing as we head into the middle and latter part...
After today, rain chances decrease before increasing as we head into the middle and latter part of the upcoming work week.(WRDW)

