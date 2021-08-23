FIRST ALERT FORECAST | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Intense summer heat across the CSRA with temperatures mainly in the low 90s and heat index values close to 100°. Partly sunny skies will continue into this evening with a chance for an isolated shower or storm. Lows tonight will be mild in the mid to low 70s with muggy conditions and dense fog possible once again overnight into tomorrow morning.

Storm chances look to remain isolated tomorrow as high pressure continues building aloft. We’ll see a better chance for rain by the middle of the work week as a more unsettled pattern sets up for our area. Highs are expected to stay in the upper 80s to near 90 Wednesday through Sunday with afternoon/evening storm chances. Be sure to keep it here for the latest updates.

After today, rain chances decrease before increasing as we head into the middle and latter part of the upcoming work week. (WRDW)

