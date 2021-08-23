FDA, local doctors warn against using Ivermectin to treat COVID-19

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - “You are not a horse. You are not a cow.” A strong message from the FDA warning people not to use Ivermectin, a popular drug used to prevent parasites in animals. While the drug can be used on humans to treat things like parasites or lice, people are using it to prevent or treat COVID. It’s something the FDA says they do not recommend. We spoke to local pharmacists who say they’re seeing the trend here at home too.

At Parks Pharmacy, a prescription for Ivermectin comes in only about two or three times a year. Recently, it’s been a different story.

“The other day, we probably had 4/5 prescriptions come in pretty much in a row,” said Laura Knotts, a pharmacist at Parks Pharmacy.

Laura Knotts says she believes some people are getting the prescriptions from local doctors, others getting it from physicians they find online.

But the FDA and doctors at AU say they do not recommend using it for COVID prevention or treatment.

“Any prescribing that is happening by a physician by a patient is being done off label, and is being done in the face of no randomized clinical trials to prove the benefit of this medication,” said Dr. Joshua Wyche, Assistant Vice President of Strategic Planning and Pharmacy Services.

At the end of the day, that’s all between you and your doc. But that’s the key: a doctor, who prescribes drugs for humans.

“People are taking the sheep version, the livestock version,” said Dr. Gaylord Lopez, Executive Director of the Georgia Poison Center.

The Georgia Poison Center says they’ve received about 15 calls this month about Ivermectin. About 10 of them have been about taking the kind meant for animals.

“So when you’re playing doctor, you’re playing pharmacist. It’s like playing Russian Roulette, you don’t know what you’re going to get,” said Dr. Lopez.

He says he even had a woman call after getting blurry vision after taking the formula meant for sheep. Things like that can happen when taking a medicine not intended for humans.

“You would hate to be on the short end where this can cause even life-threatening symptoms,” said Dr. Lopez.

We also reached out to the Palmetto Poison Center. The issue with people taking the animal version of Ivermectin doesn’t seem to be as severe there. They say only two people in the past year have called in reference to the drug and COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Georgia Poison Center wants to remind you that if you have any questions before or after taking something, their hotline is always free and open. They can be reached toll free at 1-800-222-1222, or locally at 1-404-616-9000.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.