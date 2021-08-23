Advertisement

Deputies searching for suspects after two Orangeburg discount stores robbed

Investigators are asking for the public’s help after two discount stores in Orangeburg were robbed.(OCSO)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies are investigating after two discount stores in Orangeburg were robbed.

“We can see in security footage there is a weapon used in each of these robberies,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “We’re aggressively pursuing these individuals before someone is hurt.”

The first happened on Aug. 16 at the Dollar General on Five Chop Road where investigators said an armed and masked male subject entered the business and demanded money.

“The store employees fled to a room adjacent to the sales floor where they locked the door behind them,” the sheriff’s office said. “The gunman fled after locating a quantity of cash behind the counter.”

The sheriff’s office said the suspect was wearing all black and white gloves.

The second robbery happened at a Dollar General on Stonewall Jackson Boulevard on Sunday night. Employees told deputies that two gunmen entered the business demanding money, and after taking cash, the gunmen fled.

“They are described as wearing a white shirt and the second gunman wearing a dark hoodie,” the sheriff’s office said. “If anyone has any information on these subjects, they are urged to contact the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.”

“Callers using Crimestoppers are encouraged to utilize the P3 Tips app or submit a web tip by going to CrimeSC.com and click Submit a Tip,” the sheriff’s office said.

