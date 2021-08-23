Advertisement

Buckingham Palace guard ceremony returns after COVID hiatus

Members of the public watch the Changing of the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace, London, on...
Members of the public watch the Changing of the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace, London, on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, which is taking place for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — British soldiers in scarlet tunics and bearskin hats have paraded outside Buckingham Palace as the Changing of the Guard ceremony resumed after a pandemic-induced 18-month gap.

The tourist-pleasing spectacle was halted in March 2020 as Britain went into lockdown to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Soldiers from the Coldstream Guards marched from their London barracks to the home of Queen Elizabeth II to mount the guard, as scores of spectators watched and took photos.

A military band played tunes saluting British success at the Tokyo Olympics.

Soldiers have maintained sentry duty outside royal residences during the pandemic, but the ceremonial changeover was not held.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aiken County Detention Center
Law enforcement responds to Aiken County Detention Center for incident; jail secured
Officer Kason Anderson
Louisville police officer passes away after fight with COVID-19
Columbia County school bus
Columbia County far outpaces Richmond County in school COVID cases
shelter
Local animal shelters in desperate need of adopters as they face overcapacity
A photo of people on the floor at a COVID-19 antibody clinic went viral.
Photo shows COVID-19 patients lying on floor of antibody clinic

Latest News

FILE - This file photo shows a COVID-19 vaccine dose.
NYC mandates vaccinations for public school teachers, staff
Eddie Lamar Jackson
Suspect surrenders in Burke County child cruelty case
The FDA granted full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.
FDA gives full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Barnwell Historic Courthouse and Sundial (SC Picture Project)
Barnwell County closes offices for COVID decontamination
This photo provided by Christina Tidmore shows Josh Tidmore Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 at...
Though young and healthy, unvaccinated father dies of COVID