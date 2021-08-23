Breaking down local school districts policies on COVID-19 contact tracing

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As COVID cases in schools rise parents are also asking more questions like what happens your child is exposed and how does the school notify you? At Evans High School 46 students tested positive. More than any other school in the district.

There is a lot of frustration from some parents who do not think their Columbia County School is doing enough to protect their students. But it really all comes down to how the district defines exposure.

The definition for COVID exposure is different between Columbia and Richmond County.

Richmond County follows CDC guidelines. In the classroom close contact is within three or more feet of a positive student, but if both students are correctly wearing masks neither has to quarantine.

Columbia County’s guidelines nearly mirror those requirements. The biggest difference is the mask requirement.

Here’s a demonstration of an unmasked positive student in Columbia County Schools:

I’m student A. I’ve tested positive for the Coronavirus and I’m not wearing a mask. Student B is wearing a mask. Student C is not wearing a mask. Because we’re three feet within each other, student C is the only student notified to quarantine.

So based on Columbia County Schools guidelines, students that are masked or more than three feet away are not considered exposed and they cannot expose someone else.

Here’s another example of a masked positive student:

I’m student A. I’ve tested positive for Coronavirus, but because I’m wearing a mask neither student B or C are notified that they’re exposed because it does not qualify as exposure.

So parents who may be frustrated by not getting COVID exposure notifications, it’s likely because by Columbia County School definition they were not exposed.

Columbia County Schools says the second a positive case is reported to the school contact tracing starts immediately. And following their COVID response guidelines, they have done everything they said they would to protect students.

