Barnwell County closes offices for COVID decontamination

BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Several Barnwell County offices closed Monday for decontamination due to COVID, county officials say.

Officials announced Sunday that the auditor’s and treasurer’s offices would temporarily close, then this morning officials added the county assessor’s office and the county emergency operations center to the list. The temporary closure also includes the delinquent-tax office.

Officials say they expect the offices to reopen Tuesday.

