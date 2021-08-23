Advertisement

Barnwell County closes offices for COVID decontamination

By Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Several Barnwell County offices closed Monday for decontamination due to COVID, county officials say.

Officials announced Sunday that the auditor’s and treasurer’s offices would temporarily close, then this morning officials added the county assessor’s office and the county emergency operations center to the list. The temporary closure also includes the delinquent-tax office.

Officials say they expect the offices to reopen Tuesday.

MORE | FDA gives full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aiken County Detention Center
Law enforcement responds to Aiken County Detention Center for incident; jail secured
Officer Kason Anderson
Louisville police officer passes away after fight with COVID-19
Columbia County school bus
Columbia County far outpaces Richmond County in school COVID cases
shelter
Local animal shelters in desperate need of adopters as they face overcapacity
A photo of people on the floor at a COVID-19 antibody clinic went viral.
Photo shows COVID-19 patients lying on floor of antibody clinic

Latest News

One place we’re seeing COVID-19 cases become an issue is our rehabilitation centers in the CSRA.
Local rehab centers help post-COVID patients get back to everyday routine
Unvaccinated pregnant women have a higher risk of complications from COVID-19, including...
'It was devastating': Mo. nurse talks losing baby to COVID-19 complications
Officer Kason Anderson
Louisville police officer passes away after fight with COVID-19
More than 1 million new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the U.S. over the past week,...
Hospitals filling up nationally amid COVID-19 surge