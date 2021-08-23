Aiken County Detention Center secured after inmates get unruly

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate an incident that erupted at the Aiken County Detention Center.

The call came in at around 5:45 p.m. Sunday that there was a riot at the Aiken County Detention Center.

It was put on lockdown after the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office got a call about one inmate being unruly. The staff was trying to get him under control and the entire pod became unruly, according to Capt. Eric Abdullah.

The center was secured and every inmate was accounted for by the end of the night.

Multiple agencies responded to the area including North Augusta Department of Public Safety, South Carolina Highway Patrol, Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

Aiken County Detention Center

