Aiken County attorney arrested for failure to file and pay taxes

By Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken County attorney is facing four counts of failure to file and pay taxes.

On Monday, the South Carolina Department of Revenue arrested Randall Dewitt Williams, 51, of North Augusta, attorney and owner of Williams Law Firm, failed to file South Carolina Individual Income Tax Returns for tax years 2015 – 2018.

According to arrest warrants, an SCDOR investigation found the defendant knew he was required to file state income tax returns and pay any taxes due, but he failed to do so. For tax years 2015 – 2018, Williams earned more than $2.6 million in gross income but failed to pay $14,165 in Individual Income Tax due to the state.

If convicted, Williams faces a maximum sentence of up to one year in prison and/or a fine up to $10,000 per count, according to the S.C. Department of Revenue.

He is being held in the Aiken County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

