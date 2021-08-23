3 shot dead as Atlanta exceeds 100 killings this year

ATLANTA (AP) — Police are investigating the fatal shootings of three people outside a nightclub in Atlanta, which over the weekend surpassed 100 killings this year.

Atlanta police found three men dead early Sunday in a parking lot used by several businesses, including a nightclub.

Atlanta police Lt. Daniel Genson said the violence all happened outside.

The victims’ names were not immediately released.

The triple killing happened shortly after Atlanta police found a man shot in a car who later died at a hospital. Police said that person was Atlanta’s 100th homicide victim since Jan. 1.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and other Republicans have seized on rising crime in Atlanta and other cities as a top issue headed into next year’s elections.

Also in the news ...

RAPPER ARREST: An Atlanta rapper wanted in connection with a shooting has been arrested after a highway chase with officers. Ibnisa Durr, 25, aka Paper Lovee, was jailed on charges of obstruction of law enforcement, trying to elude officers and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Authorities say Durr was also wanted on aggravated assault charges in a May shooting, and he fled Friday morning when Atlanta police tracked him to an apartment in suburban Sandy Springs.

BURGLARY BUST: Police say a two-year investigation led to charges against a dozen people in Gwinnett County in connection with a string of burglaries targeting people of Asian descent. Since at least 2019, people targeting victims of Asian descent have forced their way into homes and then stolen money, jewelry and identification documents. Property with a total value of more than $2.1 million was stolen during about 200 burglaries. Twelve people have been indicted.

