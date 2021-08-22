Advertisement

Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera hits 500th career home run

Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera reacts after catching the throw from shortstop Zack...
Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera reacts after catching the throw from shortstop Zack Short for the third out during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TORONTO (AP) — Miguel Cabrera has become the 28th major league player to hit 500 home runs.

He reached the milestone in the sixth inning of the Detroit Tigers’ game at Toronto. The 38-year-old slugger connected on a 1-1 pitch from left-hander Steven Matz, sending the ball over the scoreboard in right-center. The homer tied the score 1-all. Cabrera won the Triple Crown and the first of back-to-back MVP awards in 2012. He is the first Venezuelan to hit 500 homers.

He is hoping to become the first hitter to reach 500 homers and 3,000 hits in the same season.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia County school bus
Columbia County far outpaces Richmond County in school COVID cases
Ali White and Brooke Dueringer were surprised when they learned they were pregnant within days...
‘It was a big surprise for us and the whole family’: Local sisters deliver babies on same day
This is Interstate 20 west of the scene of the accident.
Car kills Grovetown man trying to retrieve lost tool on I-20
Sha'Kel Dixon and Denzell Jackson
Two Aiken men sentenced to life in prison for murder of missing man
According to a post made by the Louisville Fire Department, a Louisville police officer has...
Louisville police officer passes away after fight with COVID-19

Latest News

Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman (5) connects on a solo-home run in the sixth inning of a...
Braves top Orioles 3-1 for Baltimore’s 18th straight loss
Jon Rahm hits to the 13th green during the third round of the Memorial golf tournament,...
PGA Tour hopes for best after rain soaks Liberty National
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks (15) runs the ball out of the pocket against the...
Tagovailoa sharp in Dolphins’ 37-17 win over Falcons
Carolina Panthers terminate safety Kurt Coleman, defensive end Charles Johnson
Ravens tie NFL record with 19th straight preseason win, 20-3