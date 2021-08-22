Thompson-Herah wins 100, Richardson last in return

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Jamaican Elaine Thompson-Herah bested her gold-medal winning time in Tokyo at the Prefontaine Classic on Saturday, and Sha’Carri Richardson finished last in her return to the track after controversy.

Thompson-Herah ran the 100 meters in 10.54 seconds, the best time in the world this year as well as a meet record and a personal best. She topped her Olympic-record 10.61 in Tokyo as she edged closer to Florence Griffith Joyner’s world record 10.49 set in 1988. The Diamond League race at Hayward Field was heralded as Richardson’s return to the sport after a positive marijuana test, as well as a showdown against the Jamaicans that many had hoped to see in Japan.

