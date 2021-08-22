Advertisement

Tagovailoa sharp in Dolphins’ 37-17 win over Falcons

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks (15) runs the ball out of the pocket against the...
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks (15) runs the ball out of the pocket against the Tennessee Titans during the second half of a preseason NFL football game, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, in Atlanta.(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2021
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa threw for 187 yards and one touchdown in one half and the Miami Dolphins beat the Atlanta Falcons 37-17.

The Falcons rested their starters while the Dolphins’ first unit played most of the first half in the second preseason game for both teams. Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, the No. 6 overall selection in the 2021 draft, avoided a serious injury during the team’s opening drive. Miami’s first two drives ended in touchdowns by Myles Gaskin.

Sam Eguavoen had four sacks for Miami, including one in the end zone for a safety in the third quarter.

